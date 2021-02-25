In Baden-Württemberg, a 13-year-old was found dead on the edge of the forest. The police already have a suspect: a 14-year-old boy.

Update from February 25, 9:58 a.m.: The on-site forensic evidence is not yet completed, announced the Heidelberg public prosecutor and the Mannheim police headquarters in a joint press release on Thursday. The background to the act is still open. The crime scene is at the edge of the forest in a field near Sinsheim-Eschelbach (Baden-Württemberg). A 13-year-old was found dead there.

“The investigators are currently assuming a violent crime with a knife,” said the press release. The autopsy of the body will be carried out on Thursday and should provide further information on the course of events. The police and the public prosecutor’s office assume that the perpetrator and the victim – the two young people – knew each other. Therefore it would be determined in the personal environment.

“The suspect has so far appeared to the police several times, among other things because of a serious act of violence, at the time of which, however, he was not yet of criminal age,” read the press release. The suspect is to be brought before the judge on Thursday. The suspect is a 14-year-old who was arrested in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene on Wednesday afternoon (February 24).

A 13-year-old boy was found dead at the edge of the forest in a field near Sinsheim-Eschelbach. © Marijan Murat / dpa

Police find dead boy at the edge of the forest – 14-year-old suspect arrested

First report from February 24, 2021

Sinsheim-Eschelbach – At the edge of the forest in Sinsheim-Eschelbach in Baden-Württemberg, the police made a terrible find: On Wednesday afternoon (February 24) a 13-year-old boy was discovered dead by officials, as published in a press release from the Mannheim police headquarters . One suspect has already been arrested. It is apparently a 14-year-old boy.

Baden-Württemberg: Police find dead boy at the edge of the forest

According to the police, this is said to have arrested the 14-year-old in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene. This should be suspected of having killed the 13-year-old. The crime scene had been cordoned off over a large area. With the help of a police helicopter, photos were taken from the air for an overview. With the support of the Central Forensic Technology specialists, the Capital Crimes Department of the Heidelberg Criminal Police Directorate took over the investigation.

Like a police spokesman opposite Bild.de announced, an investigation team should have already been formed. “Forensics and criminal police are on site and will continue to work at full speed through the night,” said the spokesman. For tactical reasons of investigation, the police will not yet comment on further details such as the cause of death. According to rnz.de further information should only be communicated on Thursday.

Baden-Württemberg: 13-year-old found dead – community in great excitement

According to data from rnz.de the act caused great excitement in the village of 2200 inhabitants. Emergency forces in large numbers rushed to the crime scene, which was a field in vineyards on the outskirts. The residents were in great concern when the helicopter circled over the community. (jbr)