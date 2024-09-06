Dead | Bossa nova legend Sérgio Mendes has died

Dead|The conductor introduced Bossa Nova to the world and gained an audience of many generations.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Brazilian musician and orchestra leader Sérgio Mendes died at the age of 83 in Los Angeles. Mendes’ health deteriorated as a result of the corona infection. Mendes made an international breakthrough in 1966 with his band Brasil ’66. His most famous song is Mas Que Nada, which became a chart hit again in 2006.

Brazilian musician and orchestra leader Sergio Mendes has died. 83-year-old Mendes died on Friday in his current hometown of Los Angeles.

His health had deteriorated in recent months as a result of corona infection. They tell about Mendes’ death TMZ and The Guardian.

Mendes performed as recently as last November on a European tour, which was his last.

Sérgio Mendes made an international breakthrough in 1966 with his band Brasil ’66. He had studied classical piano playing when he was young, but later focused on jazz and bossa nova.

Band initially recorded with Brazilian soloists singing in Portuguese, but real success came in the United States only when new soloists were added to the band, who also sang in English. Sérgio Mendes & Brasil ’66’s breakthrough hit was Mas Que Nadawhich is also Mendes’ most played song on Spotify.

Mendes also made bossa nova versions of 1960s pop hits with his band. His recording Dusty Springfield From The Look of Love and The Beatles Fool is from The Hill were successful in the world.

Mendes later gained a new audience with, among other things, the lounge music wave of the 1990s and with the new generation of hip hop artists. In 2006, Mendes published Timeless-album, where his soloist guests included, among others Erykah Badu, will.i.am and John Legend. A new version recorded with the Black Eyed Peas From Mas Que Nada became a chart hit in different parts of the world.