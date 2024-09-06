Saturday, September 7, 2024
Dead | Bossa nova legend Sergio Mendes has died

September 7, 2024
in World Europe
Sergio Mendes is said to have suffered from the effects of prolonged corona disease.

Brazilian a musical legend Sergio Mendes has died. He was 83 years old when he died.

This is reported by his family, who say that Mendes died at his home in Los Angeles. He is said to have suffered from the effects of prolonged corona disease for several months before his death.

Mendes helped put bossa nova music on the world map in the 1960s with hits including Mas Que Nada. Trained as a pianist, Mendes won three Grammy awards during his career.

Mendes recorded well over 30 albums in total and toured performing even in his last years.

