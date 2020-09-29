Highlights: The body of the Hathras gang-rape victim was taken to Hathras from Delhi late Tuesday.

Died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi

The family members of the victim refused the last ceremony, saying – we want justice

new Delhi

The dead body of a 19-year-old girl, who was a victim of gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, was posted on Tuesday night at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Late, his body was taken to Hathras. In view of the people’s anger, a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area. The family has refused to perform the funeral in a hurry. They say they want justice.

Earlier in the day, the victim’s father and cousin Safdarjung sat on a dharna outside the hospital. In the evening, Bhima Army and Congress workers also reached there. The body of the victim was later taken to Uttar Pradesh. Two weeks ago, after the death of the woman who became a victim of cruelty in Hathras, demonstrations were held in many places and justice was demanded.

Sanjay Singh, angry over the death of Hathras gang-rape victim, said – why did not the poor car overturn, Yogi

The accused brutalized her after opposing the attempted rape. The accused also cut the tongue of the victim. Four accused have been arrested in the case. The victim was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital of Aligarh Muslim University and was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday.