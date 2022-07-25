Dead | Bob Rafelson, who revolutionized Hollywood – directed a multi-star breakout role – has died

Rafelson is especially known for his close collaboration with actor Jack Nicholson. Rafelson was one of the key figures in the so-called new Hollywood in the 1960s and 1970s.

Film director and producer Bob Rafelson has died. He was 89 years old when he died.

Rafelson died on Saturday in Aspen, Colorado, USA. Death confirmed For The New York Times his wife and For Variety his former personal assistant.

Born in New York in 1933, Rafelson was an important factor in the so-called new Hollywood at the end of the 1960s and throughout the 1970s. The creators of the new generation took a model especially from the new wave of French cinema and deliberately broke the old Hollywood ways of doing things.

Particularly Rafelson was known for his collaboration Jack Nicholson with. First, they produced and scripted a satirical Head-film (1968), which is about the band The Monkees.

Rafelson was also behind The Monkees. He had an idea for a TV series based around a rock band as early as 1962. Finally, the band and the TV comedy series about it were born in 1966.

Head’s after Rafelson together by Bert Schneider The production company BBS founded with did Easy Rider (1969), a cult classic starring Nicholson.

In the year 1970 Rafelson directed, produced and partially wrote the script Violent patterns – a film starring Nicholson. In the film, Nicholson played an oil driller traveling in California who has left the bourgeois life behind to become a promising concert pianist. The main character resembles Rafelson, because he too spent a wandering life in his youth.

Jack Nicholson and Karen Black in the movie Rough Patterns, directed, produced and partially written by Bob Rafelson.

Critics liked the film and Nicholson received an Oscar nomination for his role. Also played a supporting role Karen Black received an Oscar nomination. At the same time, Rafelson broke through as a central figure in the new Hollywood: the film also received Oscar nominations for best film and best original screenplay.

Nicholson’s status as an acting star was sealed for good in 1972, when Only dreams have wings was published. Rafelson also directed it.

In between, Rafelson had time to produce through his production company The last moviewho in turn was an actor by Jeff Bridges breakthrough film. The film was a favorite of both critics and audiences, and also garnered a bunch of Oscar nominations and won two.

Rafelson later did, among other things, with Nicholson The postman always calls twice (1981) movie remake. That movie was an actor again Jessica Lange direct hit.

Nicholson’s and Violent patterns -the other screenwriter of the film by Carole Eastman with Rafelson in 1992 Dogs in their hair – the movie. Nicholson also starred in the 1996 film directed by Rafelson Blood and wine.

In the year 2000 Rafelson recalled In an interview with HS his first meetings with Nicholson:

“I met Jack once at the Writer’s Guild film club where it was showing Antonionia, Bergman, Kurosawa and other films that were rare in Los Angeles at the time. If I liked a movie, I used to fuss, shout, jump, whistle and clap. Jack had exactly the same physical reaction.”

Rafelson also recalled that making an independent film was not easy, even though his BBS production company in particular has become a romanticized symbol of the artistic and financial freedom allowed for a moment in Hollywood, or at least on its outskirts.

Rafelson continued to direct into the 21st century.

“Making an independent film is not easy anywhere and for anyone – not even in the late 60s in California. However, I believed that there would be enough authors. I have never wanted to take credit for the films I produced from their directors. That’s why I don’t put my name on them.”

by The Monkees member Micky Dolenz on the other hand, remembered Rafelson the night before Monday on Twitter.

“One spring day in 1966, I skipped my architecture course at Trade Tech College in Los Angeles and went The Monkees for an audition for a TV show called The show’s co-creator/producer was Bob Rafelson. At first I thought I was an auditioner like him. Needless to say, I got the role and it completely changed my life. Unfortunately, Bob overslept last night, but I did manage to send him a message and tell him how incredibly grateful I am that he saw something in me.”