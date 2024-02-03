Dead | Bob Marley's bassist Aston Barrett has died

Aston “Family Man” Barrett was a pioneer of Jamaican music and reportedly the father of dozens of children.

Jamaican bassist Aston Barrett has died at the age of 77.

Jamaica's Minister of Culture talks about it Olivia Grange message service in X. According to Grange, Barrett died Saturday morning at a Florida hospital.

“This pioneer of Jamaican music was also the mentor of many Jamaican musicians,” Granger recalled in his publication.

Born in 1946 in Kingston, Jamaica, Barrett joined the king of reggae music as a bassist in the 1970s Bob Marley's to the band Bob Marley & The Wailers. Barrett's brother Carlton Barrett played drums in the band.

Barrett was active in The Wailers and, among other things, participated in the production of albums. In 2015, readers of the British music magazine NME voted Barrett one of the greatest bassists of all time.

Even after Bob Marley's death (1981), Barrett continued to play with subsequent lineups of The Wailers well into the 2000s.

Barrett was also known by his nickname “Family Man”. The nickname is often thought to refer to the number of children Barrett has (he has 40-50 children according to various sources), Barrett reportedly chose the name for himself before even making the first one. The nickname referred to the fact that Barrett saw himself as The Wailers' “father figure” who wanted to “keep the band together”, according to The Wailers, among others on the pages published article.