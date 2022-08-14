Dead | Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Denise Dowse has died

The American actor, who died at the age of 64, was known especially for his skillful guest roles in popular TV series.

From his TV roles a well-known actor Denise Dowse has died at the age of 64, says, among other things US media Variety. The actor’s sister Tracey Dowse announced the death on his Instagram account.

Dowse was suffering from severe meningitis and had fallen into a coma.

The American actor, who played numerous TV and film roles, is especially remembered in the 1990s for his popular Beverly Hills, 90210 -drama series in which she portrayed the assistant principal Yvonne Teasley, as well as Insecurefrom the comedy series.

Native Hawaiian Dowse made her acting debut with a one-episode guest appearance on the show Almost there! in 1989. Throughout his career, the actor was known as a guest star, especially in drama comedies. He did a lot of roles that were short in duration, but significant in terms of the plot of the television series, in highly popular TV series, such as Seinfield, House, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Intensive care unit and The West Wing.

Dowse played his most important film roles in films Bio-Dome, Starship Troopers, A Civil Action, Ray, Coach Carter and The Call.