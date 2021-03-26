Dead Bertrand Tavernier, one of France’s top film directors, is dead

Bertrand Tavernier is known for films such as Sunday in the Country and Round Midnight, among others.

His generation one of the leading French film directors Bertrand Tavernier has died at the age of 79, according to Reuters. Tavernier also wrote and acted as a film critic.

Tavernier’s death was announced by the French Lumière Institute, which he chaired.

For a long time career-oriented Tavernier directed both films and documentaries. He won numerous film awards: in addition to the domestic César Awards, his films were often recognized at film festivals in Cannes, Berlin and Venice, among others.

Tavernier known from, among other things, movies The party can begin (1975), Solar eclipse (1981), Sunday in the country (1984) and Round Midnight – midnight sound (1986).

Sunday in the country The film brought Tavernier the title of Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival.

Jazz and blues film Round Midnight also received recognition at the U.S. Oscar Gala. Herbie Hancock won the Oscar for Best Music from the film, and a saxophonist who performed an aging Parisian jazz musician Dexter Gordon was awarded for Best Male Lead.

Varietyn by American film critic Roger Ebert considered Tavernier “one of the most talented and professional French directors and leader of the post-wave generation”.

“He was a major director, all his films left their mark, all his films survive,” the French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire said on Twitter.