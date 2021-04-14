Dead Bernard Madoff, who was sentenced to 150 years in prison for pyramid fraud, died in prison

Madoff’s pyramid scam was the largest in history. He was 82 years old at the time of his death.

About the pyramid scam imprisoned banker Bernard Madoff has died in prison, according to American media.

Madoff was 82 years old at the time of his death. He was sentenced in 2009 to 150 years in prison.

The pyramid scam was estimated at $ 25-63 billion and is estimated to have scammed tens of thousands of people around the world.

Madoff’s pyramid scam was the largest in history. The accounts of the people he cheated were supposed to have up to € 50 billion in money, however only around € 700 million was tracked by the authorities in 2009.

Madoff disappeared from publicity soon after his prison sentence. In 2011, the American ABC television channel told of a letter from Madoff dated August 2009, according to which he was excited about prison life. According to Madoff’s letter, both other prisoners and guards treated him as a celebrity.