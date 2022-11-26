Saturday, November 26, 2022
Dead | Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has died

November 26, 2022
in World Europe
The state news agency did not say the minister’s cause of death.

Belarus foreign minister Vladimir Makei is dead, reported the Belarusian state news agency Belta on Saturday.

The news agency did not say how the 64-year-old Makei died.

Makei has been his country’s foreign minister since 2012. Makei met the archbishop on Friday Ante Jozic and took part in the meeting of the Russian-led Collective Security Organization (CSTO) this week.

On Monday, Makei was scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Before entering a civilian career, Makei served in the army. He was a colonel in military rank.

Belarusian opposition journalist Hanna Liubakova called Makei’s death “quite unexpected” on Twitter.

Belarus is a dictatorship where information from the authorities is rarely open.

