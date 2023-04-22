Dead | Barry Humphries, known as Dame Edna, has died

Dame Edna has been one of the world’s longest-running comedy characters.

Australian actor Barry Humphries is dead. The Daily Mail according to he died in a hospital in Sydney at the age of 89. About that tells also, among others, the British broadcasting company BBC.

Humphries was an Australian comedian, producer and screenwriter. She is best known for her role as Dame Edna, who has been one of the longest-running comedy characters in the world. Dame Edna was first introduced to the public in Melbourne in December 1955.

In his acting career, Humphries also successfully portrayed, among other things, the alcoholic ambassador Sir Leslie Patterson. Humphries himself also had a problem with alcohol at one time, but he sobered up.

Dame Edna photographed during the Barry Humphries tour in London in November 2013.