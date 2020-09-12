Lifeless Award-winning poet and creator Pekka Kejonen is lifeless

Amongst different issues, Pekka Kejonen, who acquired the State Literature Prize and revealed works in six a long time, has died on the age of 79.

Poet and creator Pekka Kejonen is lifeless. Kejonen died of an sickness in Vilppula on Thursday. He was 79 years previous.

Details about what occurred was transmitted to HS by Pekka Kejonen’s son Petri Kejonen. He was the primary to report Savon Sanomat.

Born in Kuopio on July 18, 1941, Kejonen turned recognized within the Nineteen Sixties for his debut work, Jam sessiontogether with his assortment of quick tales.

Kejonen wrote different works of prose within the Nineteen Sixties and Nineteen Eighties, however most of his literary manufacturing consists of poems.

Kejosen the primary assortment of poems Resort Humina songs appeared in 1972. Since then, he has written a dozen works of poetry as much as the 2010s. The final was the choice of Kejonen’s aphorism trilogy Disposable market (WSOY 2014).

Kejonen additionally wrote literary and music evaluations for varied magazines. He was an amazing fan of jazz music and in addition labored as knowledgeable musician earlier than his profession as a author.

Kejonen has acquired a number of recognitions over the a long time. She was awarded the State Literature Prize in 1967. This was adopted by, for instance, the Lapland County Artwork Prize in 1992, the Savonia Prize in 2001 and the Eeva-Liisa Method Poetry Prize in 2011. Handless applause was additionally chosen because the Aphorism E book of the Yr 2010.

Critic Irma Stenbäck described Disposable counter within the evaluation Kejonen’s aphorisms into thought poetry.

“Genres get a journey and that is good, as a result of Kejonen’s dwelling, concise ideas infiltrate consciousness insidiously.”

In response to Stenbäck, the theme of loss of life permeates your entire e-book, ”however don’t fear,‘ Humor helps with the concern of loss of life ’. And Kejonen’s stunning verses: ‘Come, let’s play a second earlier than loss of life. / Let’s play poet and muse. ‘”