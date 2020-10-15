Dead Award-winning chef Matti Jämsén has died at the age of 41

During his career, Jämsén cooked in many top restaurants and also succeeded in international chef competitions.

Chef Matti Jämsén is dead. He died on Wednesday, October 14, after a brief illness. Jämsén was 41 years old.

Born and raised in Oulunkylä, Helsinki, Jämsén cooked during his career in many of Helsinki’s top restaurants, such as GW Sundmans and Chez Dominique, as well as Die Quadriga in Berlin. All of them have been Michelin-starred star restaurants of their time.

In addition, Jämsén worked as Silja Line’s restaurant manager before becoming an entrepreneur.

Last During the years Jämsén was involved in many talked about restaurant projects.

Jämsén’s Sesonki restaurant operated in Järvenpää Citymarket 2018–2020. The restaurant worked closely with the market, for example in the procurement of raw materials.

At the beginning of the year, Jämsén founded the Bad lunch restaurant chain. In the summer, he ran the kitchen of schooner Kathrina in Rauma.

Jämsén realized his wildest visions in popup restaurants, such as the Flow Festival in Munchies or Soromno, held for the second time this fall.

Matti Jämsén presented the competition portions before entering the Bocuse d’Or competition in 2015.­

Jämsén succeeded in many chef competitions. He won the Chef of the Year competition in 2005 and represented Finland in the world’s most prestigious chef competition at the Bocuse d’Or in 2011 and 2015.

In the latter, he cooked Finland in his best Bocuse ranking so far, fourth. Jämsén’s assistant Antti Lukkari in turn, was awarded Best Assistant in the competition.

In the same 2015 Bocuse d’Or competition, Jämsén received the award for best meat game in the competition.

At that time, the main raw material for meat meat was guinea fowl. Jämsén made, among other things, guinea fowl breast seasoned with wild berries and air-dried reindeer, and a guinea fowl breast stuffed with juniper berries and wild mushrooms.

The theme of Jämsén’s meatball was Lapland, and the tray was designed by a designer Pekka Paikkari.

Matti Jämsén received the award for the best meat game in the 2015 Bocuse d’Or competition.­

From 2017 Jämsén served as the president of the Finnish Bocuse d’Or team and was also a member of the international jury of the competition.

In August 2020, Jämsén started as the Chairman of the Board of Bocuse d’Or Academy Finland. The new association will organize the Finnish Bocuse d’Or competition activities this autumn. Previously, the Finnish Bocuse d’Or competition was organized by the Elo Foundation.

The European Bocuse d’Or competition will take place in Tallinn today and tomorrow on 15-16. October. The Finnish team will compete tomorrow, Friday.

Finland is represented in the competition Mikko Kaukonen,assistant Anni Peräkylä and coach Heikki Liekola.