Dead Avant-garde composer Jon Hassell, known for his “fourth world music,” has died at the age of 84

American composer, trumpet player Jon Hassell has died at the age of 84 years. Hassell died on Saturday morning, June 26, after suffering various health problems for a year, his family told Facebook.

Jon Hassell was born on March 22, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee. He graduated from the Eastman School of Music and continued his studies in Cologne, Germany as a composer. Karlheinz Stockhausen under.

After returning to the United States in 1967, he became acquainted with the composer Terry Rileyyn and played this on a minimalist record In C (1968). In the 1970s, Hassell appeared as a minimalist composer La Monte Youngin with and became acquainted with Indian music.

Jon Hassell composed painting instrumental music, for the description of which many attributes were developed over the years. His debut album Vernal Equinox published in 1977, and it is considered the first work with which Hassell later implemented the musical aesthetics he called Fourth World Music.

Hassell during his career he composed music for theater, television series, Martin Scorsesen and Wim Wendersin movies as well as played, among other things Björkin, Ry Cooderin, Ibrahim Ferrerin, Talking Heads and David Sylvianin on discs.

A year ago, Hassell’s last remaining recording was released Seeing Through Sound (Pentimento Volume Two, Ndeya), the second part of the 2018 album Listening to Pictures. The albums explore Hassell’s musical theory of “pentimento,” a term borrowed from painting that refers to changes that remain visible in the work, such as overpainted lines.

“I’m still amazed at how many say they were impressed with what I did,” Hassell told HS in 2009, when he visited Tampere Jazz Happening.