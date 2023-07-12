Dead | Author Milan Kundera has died – he was always considered a serious candidate for the Nobel Prize

One of the most famous works of the writer known as a dissident was The Unbearable Lightness of Being.

Czech born author Milan Kundera has died at the age of 94. The Czech Broadcasting Corporation was the first to report on this in its news on July 12.

According to the author’s French publishing house Gallimard, Kundera died of a “prolonged illness” in Paris, where he had lived for decades.

Among the most famous novels of the prolific writer are his debut work Joke (1967), The book of laughter and forgetting (1979), The unbearable lightness of being (1984) as well as A celebration of meaninglessness (2013).

Fourteen books have been translated into Finnish, in addition to novels, essays from both Czech and French.

Kundera’s last novel A glorification of meaninglessness appeared with us Ville Keynäs in Finnish 2015.

Kundera was born 1929 in Brno, then Czechoslovakia, now in the Czech Republic. The family was educated, and Kundera also began studying philosophy at Charles University in Prague.

However, he soon changed them to studies at the Academy of Performing Arts and its film school, where he studied directing and screenwriting. In time, he became a professor at the Academy.

As a young man, Kundera worked as a handyman as well as a jazz musician and debuted as a lyricist in the 1950s. A collection of short stories from the next decade has been published in Finnish under the name The book of ridiculous loves.

Milan Kundera posed in a Prague garden in 1973. Two years later, difficulties with the administration and the Communist Party made the writer move to France.

Kundera joined the Communist Party as a teenager. However, he was active in the Prague Spring in 1968, when attempts were made to implement social and political reforms in the country.

However, the Soviet Union suppressed the actions with military force in August 1968.

Jo Kundera’s debut novel Joke (1967) had brought him into conflict with the regime: in it, a few ill-considered sentences lead to the death of people in a totalitarian state.

Both that and the next novel Life is elsewhere (1969) received attention elsewhere as well, and were translated into French, for example. The novels were banned in Finland.

When Kundera refused to “confess his political mistakes” after the Soviet occupation, he was also dismissed from his teaching position and from the party.

Difficulties with the regime and the Communist Party eventually led to the writer moving to France in 1975. He lost his Czechoslovak citizenship in 1979 and gained French citizenship in 1981.

He only got Czech citizenship again in 2019 together with his wife Vera with.

While living in France, Kundera changed his writing language and published his works in French starting in the mid-1990s.

Milan Kundera with his spouse Vera in Prague 1973.

Except for his country as an exiled dissident, also as a brilliant writer, Kundera rose to world fame in the 1980s. He has always been considered a serious candidate for the Nobel Prize.

Especially From the unbearable lightness of being became an international bestseller, and popularity increased in 1988 by Philip Kaufman a Hollywood movie directed about it.

Kundera’s works combine the everyday life of European people, both in the East and the West, with philosophical thoughts and ideologies.

Even in novels, history, fiction and essay are combined, and often the subject is literature itself, as in the work Immortality (1988). Eroticism and love are also strongly featured in the production.

The main theme is the problem of human freedom, which becomes most clearly visible precisely in totalitarianism: when a person cannot freely express himself, it affects – often destructively – also his feelings and relationships.

In recent decades Kundera’s production was accused of misogyny, as the actions of the male protagonists often seem to be driven by the compulsion of serial love, betrayal and seduction.

Women, on the other hand, are often treated as objects and unwilling victims. That’s why, for example, the British feminist writer Joan Smith’s by All of Kundera’s depictions of women are marked by “hostility”.

The author’s last remaining, published at the age of 86 The praise of meaninglessness in his assessment HS critic Teemu Manninen wondered if Kundera had already “misjudged his time”.

For him, the work “feels either hostile or resigned in a way that is exceptional in Kundera’s production”.

The news is updated

Milan Kundera participated in a literary event in Paris 2010.

Milan Kundera in Paris in 1975.