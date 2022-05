The outcast died last night in a nursing home in Ylöjärvi at the age of 96.

Author Jaakko Syrjä is dead. She died last night in a nursing home in Ylöjärvi at the age of 96, says Syrjän’s son Martti Syrjä To STT.

The outcast was born on March 7, 1926 in Pälkäne.

Syrjä published four works, the last of which was a biographical work about Väinö Linna in 2004. He was the chairman of the Finnish Writers’ Union from 1975 to 1980.