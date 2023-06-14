Dead | Author Cormac McCarthy has died

McCarthy was 89 years old. His famous works translated into Finnish are, for example, Vere äärii, Menetetti maa and Tie.

Valued and award-winning American author Cormac McCarthy is dead. He died at his home in Santa Fe on Tuesday, according to McCarthy’s publisher, Penguin Random House. The death was confirmed to the publishing house by the writer’s son. McCarthy was 89 years old.

They talk about it, among other things The New York Times and The Washington Post. According to the latter, the publishing house has not yet announced McCarthy’s cause of death.

McCarthy’s famous works include novels To the end of blood, i.e. the red evening of the West (Blood Meridian1985, Finnish Annamari Sivill 2012), Lost land (No Country for Old Men2005, Finnish Raimo Salminen 2006 as well Road (The Road, 2006, Finnish Kaijamari Sivill 2008).

Set in a post-apocalyptic destruction world From the road McCarthy received a Pulitzer Prize. During his career, he received numerous other awards and recognitions for his works.

McCarthy was born in Providence, Rhode Island in 1933. He started studying at the university in the 1950s, but dropped out. His debut novel The Orchard Keeper published in 1965.

McCarthy’s works are violent depictions of dark America and people outside society. His later works are also known for their experimental, stripped down language.

Several of McCarthy’s novels have been adapted into films. The most famous are Coen’s directed by the brothers Lost land (2007), which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, among others, and of John Hillcoat guided by Road (2009).

McCarthy worked as a film scriptwriter himself and also wrote plays. His most recent film work was an original screenplay Oliver Stone to direct the film The Counselor (2009).

McCarthy’s last works of writing before his death were the novels published in 2022 The Passenger and Stella Maris.