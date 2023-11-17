Dead | Author AS Byatt has died

Byatt was 87 years old. Byatt’s best-known Finnish work is Riivaus.

Valued and award-winning British author Antonia Susan Byatt is dead. Byatt was known by the author name AS Byatt.

Byatt died at home in the presence of loved ones on Thursday, Byatt’s publishing house Chatto & Windus informs. Byatt was 87 years old.

It tells about it, among other things The New York Times. According to the newspaper, the publishing house did not tell Byatt’s cause of death.

Byatt’s works included, for example, novels The Shadow of the Sun, Possession (Possession: A RomanceFinnish Marja Alopaeuspoetry translations Leevi Lehto), as well as Ragnarök: Destruction of the Gods (The End of the GodsFinnish Titia Shuurman).

Byatt got from almost 700 pages About possession Booker Prize in 1990. In the novel, literary scholars begin to study the correspondence of two 19th-century writers and discover a secret love. Byatt created the world of the novel himself.

Helsingin Sanomat interviewed Byatt in 2008. Byatt said at the time Possession the process of birth was a pleasure for him.

“Apparently I’m so saturated with Victorian literature that my brain produced verses as if by itself,” Byatt said.

Possessionbased on the American novel Neil LaBute directed the film in 2002 Haunted by lovestarring Gwyneth Paltrow and Aaron Eckhart.

Byatt has told his early work left by his sister, the writer By Margaret Drabble into the shadow of production.

The siblings were said to have competed with each other at their age in both the academic and literary worlds, and Byatt has said that she never read her sister’s works. Bryant said that at the beginning of his career, he was most afraid that his style would be compared to Drabble.

Both daughters of the judicial family studied at Cambridge, and both became scholars and successful authors.

Byatt told the BBC in 1991 that he had liked his sister “basically always”. In 2011, however, he stated of The Telegraph in the interview that the quarrels between the siblings could not be resolved.