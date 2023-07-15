Dead | Author and Sari Peltoniemi, who played a role in the band Noitalinna Huraa, has died

Peltoniemi was 60 years old when he died.

Author Sari Peltoniemi is dead. He died after a long illness on Friday, July 14. Peltoniemi was 60 years old when he died.

The death was reported on Saturday on Peltoniemi’s Facebook page. Be the first to report on it Evening newspaper.

In the year 1963 Peltoniemi, born in Kauhava, was a children’s and youth writer, whose debut work was published in 2000 Discovery hiker Kukka Kalinen started a four part Flower Kalinen series. The second part of the series, published in 2002 Kukka Kalinen on the school road received a nomination for the Finlandia Junior award, as did the one published in 2001 Moose-book.

Among the awards Peltoniemi received were the Anni Polva award in 2009, the Tampere city literature award in 2005 and 2018, and the government’s 5-year artist professor grant in 2018. This year, he received the Children’s LukuVarkaus award.

During his career, Peltoniemi wrote more than 20 works, which often borrowed the means of fantasy. His last book Wonder Girl appeared last year.

in the 1980s and 1990sa Peltoniemi served as Witch Castle Hooray! – as the band’s singer and lyricist. Witch Castle Hooray! released four albums between 1986 and 1991, and in 2017 came out Garbage PrinceIn addition to the ep, a compilation album All the witches in the castle.

The band’s most famous song is Kid brother from the one published in 1988 Fish eye from the disc. PMMP made their own version of the song in 2005.

Midsummer week published In an interview with HS Peltoniemi said that even during his career as a writer, people wanted to talk to him about the song in question even in contexts where Peltoniemi was supposed to present his books.

“But at some point it stopped bothering me. I started to think of my songs, my books and other things I’ve done as a single thing that I’ve done. And I’m especially proud of the fact that I’ve done them in my own way,” Peltoniemi said.

In the interview, Peltoniemi said that a serious illness overshadowed his life, but the need to write had not ended despite that. It had been present since the Witch’s Castle roars! -the band ceased operations in the early 1990s.

“I started waiting for my first child, and that put a stop to gigging quite a bit. It started to feel natural to think that what if this was here now. However, I wanted to do something creative of my own, so I started writing children’s books and short stories in my free time, which was spent taking care of small children,” Peltoniemi told HS.

Noitalinna Huraa group: from left Reijo Kärhä, Hannu Sepponen, Antti Tammela and Sari Peltoniemi.

Read more: Finnish pop’s smallest and quietest Noitalinna Huraa is back