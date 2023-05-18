Dead | Austrian actor Helmut Berger has died

Helmut Berger starred in the films Godfather III and Mika Kaurismäki’s Honey Baby, among others.

Austrian actor Helmut Berger has died at the age of 78. The death of the actor is told by Berger’s agent, the German newspaper reported, among other things Deutsche Welle (DW) and the US The Washington Post.

DW describes Berger as one of the European film stars of the 1960s and 1970s. He rose to fame as an Italian director by Luchino Visconti of films and, according to DW, often portrayed “narcissistic and sexually multidimensional” characters.

He is known, among other things, for his roles Francis Ford Coppola in the movie The Godfather III as well as in Visconti’s 1969 film The lost ones. In 2004, he performed Mika Kaurismäki in the movie Honey Baby.

Helmut Berger and French actress Suzy Dyson at the Cannes Film Festival in 1976.

Berger was born in Bad Ischli, Austria, on May 29, 1944. In 1964, Visconti discovered Berger’s talent while he was working as a film extra in Rome.

Berger made his first real film role in the late 1960s.

He reportedly died “peacefully but unexpectedly” on Thursday in his hometown of Salzburg.

Berger arriving at a screening of Saint-Laurent at the Cannes Film Festival in 2014.