Dead | Aulis Junes, the owner of the Linnulaulu villa, has died

Citizen activist Junes had a long career in youth and substance abuse work.

Birdsong who renovated the value villa Aulis Junes has died at the age of 85. According to information from the Digital Agency, Junes died last Saturday.

He was the first to tell about Junes’ death Helsinki News.

In recent years, Junes was in the public eye due to controversies related to the renovation of a luxury villa, but he had a long career in youth and substance abuse work.

For a long time, the city of Helsinki went to court against June due to the dilapidated exterior of a prestigious villa located in a prominent location. The city wanted to repair the villa, Junes wanted to repair the house in his own way of traditional construction.

For a long time, he worked as the head of the unit intended for young people who use substances in the Mannerheim Children’s Protection Association. Junes was also founding the Aseman Lapset association.

Junes has worked as a city councilor in both Espoo and Helsinki.

Junes bought the luxury villa in Linnunlaulu in 1977. Among other things, he has held a flea market there.

Junes also owns the Pauanne construction group in Kausti.