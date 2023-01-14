Too many diseases among football players. The expert’s survey that explains why you shouldn’t believe in TV

Franco Ferretti, at the age of 13 won the first team world title for the artistic gymnasticsat 15 the world title in singles, he coached not only multiple Italian Olympic champions such as Julieta Cantaluppi but it also left a mark in football and boxing. He was the athletic trainer dell’Ascoli football still unbeaten, championship 1977-78, 61 points in Serie B (today they would be 87), as well as collaborated in the training of boxers such as Francesco Damiani and Patrizio Oliva. A university professor, he has won dozens and dozens of world titles

Many athletes have died recently, what do you think?

“I am a master of sports, true, in 4 activities. Deaths don’t come overnight, they ripen over the years”

Explain better

“I always say that sport is a risk for the few, who must be fully protected at a medical, technical and corporate level”

And this happens in Italy?

“But absolutely not. Today you see, we move forward out of passion. If one has passion for a beautiful girl, a beautiful woman, I can understand it, but if out of passion you make athletes guinea pigs, they do destructive damage”

Are you in too much of a hurry to get there?

“It’s quick to talk shit on television and they all look like scientists. Doping is a poison that destroys people. When they say that the great Pantani was world champion because he took dope, you have to take whoever says so, arrest him, put him in jail and throw away the key because it gives a message that is not only false but also stupid ”

Let us understand…

“An athlete is trained with bio neuro motor coordinations that must be perfect and then when you make a perfect athlete drink a glass of wine that he has never touched, he goes nuts. Anything you give him that isn’t healthy disturbs him and creates an imbalance. Doping, illicit substances destroy biodynamic actions”

One can only imagine…

“Slamming on athletes ruins them. The trainer must know everything about the athlete who often knows nothing about himself. You have to be in the hands of people who understand what he does and not improvised. The great world boxing master Steve Klaus, the greatest of all, always said that preparation is everything and he repeated to me: ‘Franco, you make everyone talk. Even the fool has something good. You have to understand what

Can you get to the top without taking anything?

“Yes, he reaches the top if he doesn’t take anything but working with trainers who know what they are doing. Doping is used a lot by people who don’t have athletic ability, by coaches who aren’t coaches and who understand this crap. You mustn’t poison with any filth that can be doping or anything else or drugs, used improperly”

If it’s all business how do you do it? Is it destroying the people who are inside athletes? Steps are skipped to get to the results

“I say more. Today you no longer take a cappuccino at the bar but a drug at every moment, not to mention what happened with Covid. Every drug is a medal, it has two sides. Every medal has its downside, scientific research explains it, not those idiots who go on television. You must always look at the damage that your work can create, which is why sport is a risk for a few”

Give us other examples of this balance that allows you to build the athlete

“A man with talent can reach the top if he doesn’t take crap. Otherwise the problem comes out pretty fast and you become a victim. It takes nothing to burn a person. Can I give you an example?”

You are welcome

“I had a friend who was a prodigy in the long jump, at 17 he had a beastly world record. But he did the 100 meters in 12 seconds. They trained him for a couple of months only on speed, to bring him to 11 seconds and thus make him jump over eight meters. They got to 11 seconds and after weeks of not training he actually took off for a jump. He heard a tremendous scream, broke his cruciate ligaments, completely shattered. A finished athlete. This is to tell her that it is enough to make an effort that does not conform to the momentary preparation you have to destroy yourself. This is because the effort must be slightly progressive but you have to digest it. If you don’t move like this, the chain breaks”

What do you see today?

“Physical activity, as many studies have shown, builds muscle mass even in old age, even in 70-80 year olds who have never exercised. At any age, if you know how to train well and modulate according to age, you have results. Today vI do amazing things. Someone like Ibrahimovic stopped. It would be indestructible in the right hands, I could make it work up to 60 years. Buffon himself can be active at 60 years old. It is no coincidence that I have the Ascoli of records. We took some guys, Pasinato, Ambu, Greco, and we made a year of organic growth with them, reaching our unbeaten record. Training must first of all allow the athlete to develop his cardio-circulatory function because it doesn’t take much to destroy it. Just revving his heart until he damaged a valve and I ruined him. The athlete is a human machine. Let’s make a parallel: I have a Ferrari, an Alfa or any other car. You have a new engine and you rev ​​it up. If you go too far and overrev, the new engine will blow it. So is the athlete”

But we’ve seen a lot of improvisation, even with Covid…

“They have done filthy things. Today we can no longer speak of this in Italy. I have now finished a treatise, it is called “Vital Breath”, a work that will be fundamental post pandemic. But what happened must be said and not hidden. In Ascoli they say: ‘leave it… and then you’ll find your pregnant wife (laughs)”

