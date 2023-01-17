Brambati: “There were coaches who would get pissed if you didn’t get a drip the night before the match”

Massimo Brambati, former Serie A footballer with Bari and Turin, he extends the front of those who have a past as a professional athlete and fear for their health. During «Process 7 Gold» he confessed: “I’m afraid too, twenty years ago I said it and received a letter from the FIGC threatening me because I said on TV that I was taking the Mycoren like candy and I had an outstanding performance”.

“Those of the hyenas they came to the house. I took the‘Aneminabefore the game. I felt the effect, in fact it accelerated my heartbeat and my reflexes. For what I took and what they put in front of me, I’m scared. I was 20 and so I took them without asking for anything. There were coaches who would get pissed if you didn’t get a drip the night before a game. Now I trust God.”

The outburst of Brambati, who was also a solicitor after he stopped playing, follows that of other colleagues who, worried about the numerous cases of deaths among footballers, they are asking for light to be shed on the treatments they have undergone during their careers.

