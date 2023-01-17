Dead at 3 years old crushed by the park gate, mayor and deputy sentenced: “They knew it was unsafe”

The mayor of Lerici was sentenced together with his deputy for the manslaughter of a three-year-old girl, crushed by the gate of a playground.

The tragedy dates back to April 27, 2019, when the girl was playing with her grandfather in the gardens of Pugliola, a hamlet of Lerici. A gate, of which according to the prosecution the defendants knew the danger, came off the rail, overwhelming the little girl.

Mayor Leonardo Paoletti and his deputy Marco Russo were judged with an abbreviated procedure, which allowed them to discount a third of their sentence. The investigating judge also sent the other defendants accused by the prosecution to trial. They are the owner of the company that had installed the gate, Davide Paolini, the municipal manager of the public works service Valentina Gatti and the school operator of the Pugliola institute, Pilade Bernardini. For them, the trial will start on April 6th.