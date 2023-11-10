Dead | Astronaut Frank Borman, who commanded the first flight near the Moon, has died

The first The astronaut who led the manned space flight near the moon Frank Borman has died at the age of 95, said the US space agency NASA on Thursday. Borman died in Billings, Montana on November 7.

Borman began his career in the United States Air Force and was an assistant professor of thermodynamics at the United States Military Academy at West Point. However, he is best remembered as a pioneer in space exploration.

As an astronaut while Borman, among other things, led the Apollo 8 mission. During that space flight from Borman, From Jim Lovell and of William Anders became the first people to see and photograph the far side of the Moon.

In connection with the Apollo 8 mission, the iconic Earthrise image was also taken, which shows the surface of the Moon and the Earth behind it. Anders took the photo on December 4, 1968.

After his NASA career, Borman became CEO of Eastern Airlines.

Apollo 8 crew Frank Borman (left), Jim Lovell and Bill Anders in October 1968.

The Apollo 8 flight reached lunar orbit on Christmas Eve 1968.

The Apollo 8 landing capsule was lifted onto the ship’s deck on December 27, 1968.