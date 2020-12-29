Dead Armando Manzanero, one of Mexico’s most prolific composers, has died of a coronavirus disease

Manzanero’s songs were interpreted by Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, among others.

Mexican composer and singer Armando Manzanero is dead, says the news agency, among others CNN.

Manzanero was one of Mexico’s most prolific and influential composers of light music. He died at the age of 85 of a coronavirus disease in Mexico City on Monday.

Manzaneron the impact on Latin American light music is considered enormous. He composed more than 600 songs, among which are many well-known boleros and ballads, such as Somos Novios (It’s Impossible), which is the most recorded Spanish song of all time. His songs have been translated into several languages ​​and were interpreted by a Latin music icon, among others Luis Miguel, and Elvis Presley, Andrea Bocelli, Dionne Warwick and Frank Sinatra.

Until his death, he also served as president of the Mexican Writers and Composers Union.

The Latin Recording Academy, which awards Grammy Awards to Latin American artists, awarded Manzanero the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

Manzanero was hospitalized for symptoms caused by covid-19 disease a couple of weeks before his death, CNN news agency reported. President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has expressed his condolences to the Manzanero family.

Mexico is one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 120,000 people have died there from a disease caused by the coronavirus.