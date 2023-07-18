Today I share fractions of a beautiful poetry attributed to Antonio Muñoz Feijoo (1852 – 1890).

“It is not the dead who in sweet calm peace enjoy the cold grave, The dead are those whose soul is dead and are still alive.. Those who die with honor are the living, those who live without honor are the dead.

…that is why there are dead who live in the world and men who live in the world… dead.

Life is not the life we ​​live, life is honor It is the memory, that is why there are dead who live in the world and men who live in the dead world.

Undoubtedly, these pieces of poetry portray the spirit that guides those who gave us this homeland of ours, a homeland that we are obliged to honor, both as a tribute to our predecessors and as an example for our successors.

Perhaps it would be worth asking ourselves -and trying to answer ourselves without self-deception- if we have a dead soul or if we are living people who live in the world.

Honor is closely linked to personal virtues such as rectitude, decency and integrity, virtues that distinguished our ancestors and that distinguish well-born Mexicans; virtues that unfortunately pale before the pressures, trends and deviations of today’s world.

But living with honor is not a minor thing, although it seems that the values ​​attached to it are becoming increasingly blurred, living with honor is what is expected of Mexicans of stock, of whom we know that we are obliged to dedicate ourselves to the task of exalt this wonderful nation of warrior cradle and glorious destiny.

for an Mdignified and united success Let’s make a pact of well-born Mexicans.

Thank you.

