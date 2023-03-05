Sunday, March 5, 2023
Dead | Architect Rafael Viñoly has died, he is remembered for his glass buildings that caused the "death ray".

March 5, 2023
Dead | Architect Rafael Viñoly has died, he is remembered for his glass buildings that caused the “death ray”.

Rafael Viñoly, born in Uruguay, is remembered for his opinion-dividing landmarks.

Known architect Rafael Viñoly is dead. He died Thursday, March 2, in a hospital in New York. He was 78 years old when he died, born in Montevideo, Uruguay in 1944. This was confirmed by Viñoly’s son.

They write about it, among other things The New York Times and The Guardian.

Viñoly founded his architectural office in New York in 1983. Viñoly designed more than 600 buildings around the world – offices, residential buildings, concert halls, hotels, stadiums and airports.

Although Viñoly’s name was not as well known as for example IM Pein or by Frank Gehryhis work shaped the cityscape of big cities and was visible to tens of millions of people, characterizes The Washington Post.

Viñolya was not known for a specific style, but he often used glass to create interiors that shimmer with light.

Viñoly’s office designed many buildings in the United States. In Europe, his best-known works are the upwardly flaring and curved Walkie Talkie building at 20 Fenchurch Street in London.

Some Viñoly’s buildings have attracted criticism. For example, the glass wall of the Walkie Talkie building reflected sunlight in such a way that it melted the plastic parts of a Jaguar car parked nearby. A local cafe claimed to have fried an egg in the glow it created.

The effect came to be called the “death ray”. The same problem was repeated in another building designed by Viñoly, the Vdara Hotel in Las Vegas, whose swimming pool melted plastic cups.

