Dead Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins has died at the age of 90 – was on a historic flight but never walked on the Moon

Collins was left alone in the command module at the time when Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong took the first lunar walk in history.

American astronaut Michael Collins has died at the age of 90, according to Reuters. According to a press release issued by the Collins family, he died of cancer on Wednesday.

Collins was involved in the famous Apollo 11 flight to the Moon in 1969. Astronauts were on the flight with Collins Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong, who became the first people to walk on the Moon.

Collins, on the other hand, was therefore left alone in the command module while Aldrin and Armstrong traveled to the surface of the Moon with a hot module and spent 21 hours there. Indeed, Collins has often been referred to as the “forgotten” third astronaut.

The command module lost contact with the control center in Houston, Texas whenever the ship orbited the dark side of the moon.

“No man since Adam has experienced such loneliness as Mike Collins,” the logbook stated with reference to the Bible.

Neil Armstrong (left), Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin smile from the window of the quarantine accommodation on July 24, 1969, when they had returned to the country.­

Collins wrote an autobiography of his experiences in 1974, but otherwise remained out of the public domain.

“I know I’d be a liar or a fool if I said I had the best mission on an Apollo 11 flight, but I can honestly and calmly say I’m completely happy with the role I’ve been given,” Collins said in comments released by NASA in 2009.

Collins was born in 1930. Aldrin and Armstrong were also born in the same year. As a young man, Collins went into the Army, from where he ended up as an Air Force test pilot.

In 1963, Collins was elected to the NASA Astronaut Program. He made his first space flight in 1966 on the Gemini X flight, which was one of the programs in preparation for Apollo flights.

Buzz Aldrin (left), Michael Collins and Neil Armstrong in 2009 as guests of then-President Barack Obama at the White House. It had been 40 years since the Apollo 11 flight at the time.­

Apollo 11 flight after that, Collins worked as a diplomat and later as the first director of the space museum in Washington.

Collins ’strongest memory of a historic flight was when he looked at the Earth, which he thought was fragile.

“I truly believe that if the world’s political leaders saw their planet 100,000 miles away, their views would change fundamentally.”

Of the astronauts on the Apollo 11 flight, Aldrin is no longer alive. Armstrong died in 2012.