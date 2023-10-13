Dead | AP: Poet and essayist Louise Glück has died

Louise Glück received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2020.

American poet and essayist Louise Glück is dead, says a US news agency AP. The matter was confirmed to the news agency by the publisher of Farrar, Straus & Giroux publishing house Jonathan Galassi. Glück was 80 years old when he died.

Glück received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2020. The Nobel Committee reasoned that the victory came from “his unmistakable poetic voice, which with its unadorned beauty makes an individual way of life universal”.

American The first collection of poems by Glück, one of the most prominent poets in contemporary literature, born in 1943 in New York Firstborn published in 1968.

Glück became known, among other things, as a photographer of trauma and grief. He has written, for example, about his anorexia and his sister, who died before he was born.

Among other things, a poem has been translated into Finnish by him Faithful and virtuous night (Faithful and Virtuous Night) and often considered his main work Wild iris (The Wild Iris).

Also read: The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to the American poet Louise Glück