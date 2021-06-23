Dead Antivirus developer John McAfee found dead in prison jail in Spain

John McAfee was arrested in Spain, considering his extradition to the United States because of previous tax evasion charges.

Let’s name it developer of portable antivirus software John McAfee is dead. He was found dead in his prison cell in Spain on Wednesday.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters, among others, reported on the matter.

A prison official said McAfee was found dead just moments after Spain approved McAfee’s transfer to the United States.

His security company against the enriched McAfee in the 1980s was In the United States, charges were brought suspected million-dollar cryptocurrency fraud.

Had McAfee been convicted in the United States, he could have faced up to 30 years in prison.

McAfee, 75, is said to have committed suicide.