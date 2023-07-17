Dead | André Watts, one of the first black superstars of classical music, has died

The pianist also gave concerts in Finland a couple of times.

American pianist André Watts has died at the age of 77, several media reports, including The New York Times. According to his wife, the cause of death was prostate cancer.

André Watts in 1971.

Watts has been called one of the first black superstars of the classical music world. His bravura is considered Franz Liszt first piano concerto.

Watts entered to the public in 1963 after being able to perform at the age of 16 by Leonard Bernstein led by the New York Philharmonic in a concert series of young soloists that was televised.

The performance made such an impression on the conductor that within a few weeks Watts became the soloist of the Philharmonic, accompanying the pianist Glenn Gould.

During his long international career, Watts also performed a couple of times in Finland, such as in 1971 during the Helsinki festival weeks and in 1999 as soloist of the Tampere city orchestra.