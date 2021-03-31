Today, Wednesday, the Syrian Interior Ministry announced that one person was killed and 7 others were wounded by a bomb explosion in the Rukn al-Din area, north of the capital, Damascus.

The ministry said on its Facebook page that “a bomb exploded in the possession of the perpetrator of the attack while he was on the street in Rukn El Din district, which led to his death and injuring seven people who were present in the area.”

She added that the patrols of the Rukn al-Din section have been attended to, and the injured have been treated, and investigations are still ongoing.