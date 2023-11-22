The Palestinian News Agency quoted local sources as saying that Israeli aircraft bombed a house for the Suwaidan family near the “Happy Yemen” Hospital in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, killing and wounding a number of citizens without ambulances and civil defense vehicles being able to reach them.

The sources added that Israeli aircraft targeted civil defense crews as they arrived at the Beit Lahia housing project, in an attempt to help citizens after homes in the project were bombed by Israeli artillery.

In the center of the Gaza Strip, Israeli aircraft targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp, killing and wounding a number of citizens.

A female citizen and two children were also killed in an Israeli raid on the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli aircraft bombed a house for the Al-Jamal family in the vicinity of Ain Jalut Towers in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, which led to many casualties among citizens and others under the rubble, among whom may be dead.

In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli artillery launched violent bombardment, in conjunction with aircraft bombing, of various sites east of Khan Yunis, and also targeted a house for the Al-Amour family in the town of Al-Fukhari, to the east.