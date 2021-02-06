An Iraqi Federal Police officer was killed, and two others were wounded, in an armed attack in the Daquq area, south of the city of Kirkuk, the center of Al-Tamim governorate in northern Iraq.

An Iraqi security source said that an armed attack targeted a federal police checkpoint in Daquq, after which clashes erupted, killing one member and wounding two others.

Meanwhile, a doctor survived an assassination attempt near Khanaqin district in Diyala governorate, when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him, wounding him.