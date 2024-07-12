At least four people were killed and nine others wounded in shelling of the Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Vadym Vilashkin, the governor of the region, said on Friday.

Two people were killed and six others were injured in an attack on the town of Myrnohrad, Vilashkin wrote on Telegram.

He added that two civilians were killed and three others were injured in another attack on the town of Kostyantynivka.

Photos posted by Vilashkin of the attack sites on Telegram showed badly damaged building facades, a bus with shattered windows and a burned-out car.

Russian forces control parts of the Donetsk region on Ukraine’s eastern front, and the area is subject to regular shelling and airstrikes. Moscow denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.