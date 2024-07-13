At least five civilians were killed Saturday in shelling of the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv and Kherson, local authorities said.

A police officer and an emergency services official were killed in a missile attack in the village of Budi, southwest of the regional capital Kharkiv, in the northern part of the front line.

The regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, said the attack left 22 people injured, including five railway employees.

The Ukrainian army reported in its daily report that the Kharkiv region is “under constant bombardment by aircraft.”

On May 10, Russian forces launched a ground offensive in Kharkiv, taking control of several villages.

Three people were also killed on Saturday in shelling of the Kherson region (south), according to its governor, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Prokudin explained that the three dead were a woman (72 years old), another woman in her fifties, and a man in his forty-first year.