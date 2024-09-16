Gaza (Union)

Four Palestinians, including a child, were killed yesterday in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a bakery frequented by displaced people in an area classified by Israel as “safe” west of Khan Yunis Governorate in the southern Gaza Strip.

A medical source at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis said: “We received 4 dead people, including a child, as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted a camp for displaced Palestinians in the city.”

Eyewitnesses said the bombing targeted a bakery in the camp, west of the city, in an area classified by the Israeli army as “safe.”

During the past months, the Israeli army targeted the tents of the displaced in the Al-Mawasi area and shelters in various areas of the Strip, resulting in deaths and injuries.

In the same context, the number of Palestinian victims in a bombing that targeted the tents of the displaced west of Khan Yunis city rose to 5 dead and many wounded.

Palestinian medical sources reported that medical teams recovered 5 dead people from the displaced people’s tents that were targeted.

Since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza, the Palestinians have been facing repeated displacement, as the Israeli army orders residents of residential areas and neighborhoods to evacuate them in preparation for bombing, destroying, and penetrating them.

2 million displaced persons out of a total population of 2.3 million are forced to seek refuge in schools or relatives’ homes, or to set up tents in the streets, schools or other places, in difficult humanitarian conditions, where there is no sufficient water or food, and diseases are spreading.