The agency quoted medical sources as saying that 4 Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing of a house belonging to the Hamada family west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Four others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house belonging to the Al-Qarnawi family south of Al-Nuseirat camp, while agricultural land was bombed in the vicinity of Al-Zawaida cemetery southwest of Al-Nuseirat.

The sources added that 4 other Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli shelling of a tent at Site 14 near Al-Mazra’a School, east of Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.

The Gaza Health Ministry says the death toll in the territory is approaching 40,000 in the 10 months since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7.