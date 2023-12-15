A number of Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house near the Al-Rus roundabout in the Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza, according to the Palestinian News Agency.

Also, Israeli warplanes launched a raid targeting a house in the Al-Brahma area in Rafah, while the Israeli army continued its bombing of the Al-Shuja’iya, Al-Tuffah, and Al-Daraj neighborhoods in Gaza City.

Israeli aircraft also launched raids targeting the Al-Masry and Sarhan area in the Al-Manara neighborhood in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Incursions into the West Bank

The Palestinian News Agency reported that Israeli forces stormed the city of Nablus in the West Bank, at dawn on Saturday.

The agency quoted local sources as saying that a large force of the Israeli army stormed the western and eastern regions of Nablus, and raided a residential building on Amman Street.

The sources indicated that Israeli forces seized a vehicle belonging to a Palestinian citizen, from the town of Beita, south of Nablus.

Also, on Saturday night, Israeli forces stormed the town of Beitin, east of Ramallah, where a foot force entered the center of the town and the bridge area leading to the town of Deir Dibwan, and raided a number of homes.

On Saturday night, Israeli forces also arrested a woman from the town of Beit Awa, west of Hebron, after stopping the vehicle she was traveling in at the Awarta military checkpoint located south of Nablus.