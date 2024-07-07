Gaza (Union)

Four Palestinians were killed and several others were injured yesterday in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a school housing displaced people west of Gaza City, according to medical sources.

The sources added that Israeli warplanes targeted the “Holy Family” school west of the city, which houses hundreds of displaced Muslims and Christians.

The Civil Defense Authority in Gaza reported that its crews were able to retrieve 4 dead people and a number of injured people after Israeli warplanes targeted the “Holy Family” school, which is sheltering a large number of displaced people.

In addition, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) called yesterday for an independent investigation into Israel’s bombing of an agency school housing two thousand displaced persons in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, the day before yesterday.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement posted on his account on the X platform: “After 9 months of brutal war in Gaza, I call again for a ceasefire,” adding: “The longer the war lasts, the deeper the rift becomes and the more the people suffer.”