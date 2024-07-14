Gaza (Union)

12 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured, including children and women, yesterday, in an Israeli attack on a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which was sheltering displaced people in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Awda Hospital in the Gaza Strip said in a statement: “12 dead and dozens of wounded arrived at the hospital as a result of an Israeli attack on Abu Oreiban School in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.” Eyewitnesses reported that a number of victims and wounded were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs and Al-Awda Hospital in the central Gaza Strip, as a result of the bombing of a UNRWA school in the Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Witnesses said that the victims included children and women.

This is the third massacre in two days, as Israel targeted the displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and a mosque in the Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City, the day before yesterday, which resulted in dozens of victims and injuries.

UNRWA said yesterday: “The smell of blood pervades the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, after the Mawasi massacre, amidst the failure of ventilation systems due to the lack of electricity and fuel.”

This was stated by Scott Anderson, Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator and Deputy Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, in a statement, after a visit to the Nasser Medical Complex. He added: “During my visit to the Nasser Complex, I witnessed some of the most horrific scenes I have seen in the nine months I have spent in the Strip.”

Describing the situation at the medical complex, Anderson said: “The complex received more than 100 serious cases and patients were being treated on the floor, without disinfectants.”

He pointed out that “the smell of blood permeates the complex, while the ventilation systems are out of order due to the lack of electricity and fuel.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a war on Gaza, leaving about 127,000 Palestinians dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 10,000 missing amid massive destruction and famine that has claimed the lives of dozens of children.

In addition, a general strike spread throughout the Palestinian governorates in the West Bank yesterday, in condemnation of the Israeli bombing of Gaza and mourning the dead of Khan Yunis.

The Factions Coordination Committee in Bethlehem announced a general strike in condemnation of the Khan Yunis and Al-Shati refugee camp massacres.

The Factions Coordination Committee added that the strike included all aspects of life, excluding hospitals, the Health Directorate, pharmaceutical factories, medical centers, pharmacies, bakeries, and gas stations.