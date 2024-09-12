“Unknown gunmen opened fire and killed civilians,” Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Matin Qani told AFP, adding that further details about the attack in Daykundi province would be announced later.

A state source told the agency, requesting anonymity for security reasons, that 14 people were killed and at least 4 were injured.

He added that a group of people had gathered to welcome pilgrims returning from the Iraqi city of Karbala when the attack occurred.

A hospital official in the state capital, Nellie, said staff were on alert.

“They were informed to prepare to receive and treat the wounded,” he added in a statement to France Presse, requesting anonymity.

Following the attack, ISIS claimed responsibility for the bloody attack.

The organization’s Amaq news agency reported that “15 Shiites were killed and 6 others were injured.”