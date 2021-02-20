Dead and wounded in explosions rocking Kabul

Three bombings rocked Kabul on Saturday, killing five people and wounding two others, including members of the Afghan security forces and civilians, according to Afghan police.

“Three mines exploded” in Kabul, “said police spokesman Firdaus Framers.” “Five people were killed and two wounded.”

The first explosion wounded two civilians, the second killed “two soldiers and a woman,” and the third two police officers were killed, according to the spokesman.

The three explosions occurred between eight and ten in the morning in three separate neighborhoods.

Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Erian confirmed this toll.

Several security sources stated that at least two of the victims of the second attack worked for the Ministry of Defense, which refused to confirm this information.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the bombings, which have been investigated, according to police.

And this kind of incidents became almost daily in the Afghan capital.

The first two explosions targeted vehicles during the morning rush hour, in a fashionable approach.