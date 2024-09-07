Shelling killed five people in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Saturday, two Ukrainian officials said.

Three people were killed and four others were injured in the town of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region governor Vadim Vilashkin said.

Two men in their 50s were reported killed in shelling near the town of Toretsk, about 20 kilometres to the southeast.

In a post on Telegram, Vilashkin said three men aged between 24 and 69 were killed and a building was damaged in the attack on Kostyantynivka.

He noted that three others were slightly injured and received treatment. The fourth casualty was a 57-year-old woman who was hit by shrapnel and suffered a head wound, the public broadcaster Sospilny quoted Anastasia Medvedeva, a spokeswoman for the Donetsk prosecutor’s office, as saying.

In separate shelling, Medvedeva was quoted by the broadcaster as saying that a 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old man were killed on the outskirts of the town of Toretsk, where the recent attacks have been concentrated.

Kostyantynivka is occasionally hit by rockets, bombs and artillery.

Last August, Ukrainian authorities announced a mandatory evacuation of families with children from the city due to the danger to their lives.