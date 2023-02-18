The agency had said that the Syrian air defenses had confronted hostile targets in the sky around Damascus.

For its part, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Israeli missiles targeted sites containing Iranian militias and the Lebanese “Hezbollah”, in an area between Sayyidah Zainab and Diabiya in Damascus countryside, which resulted in fires and explosions in the targeted places, and an Iranian area and school in Kafr Souseh, which resulted in About the destruction of a building and the fall of human losses.

A missile also landed at Al-Mazraa roundabout, amid information that a woman had been killed. The radar battalion was targeted in Tal Masih, south of Shahba in As-Suwayda, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

