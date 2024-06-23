Gaza (Union)

8 Palestinians were killed and others wounded yesterday in an Israeli bombing that targeted the headquarters of the Vocational Training College of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) west of Gaza City.

Palestinian medical sources reported that they recovered 8 dead and a number of wounded from the UNRWA headquarters west of Gaza City, after they were targeted by Israeli aircraft.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bombing caused extensive damage to the college headquarters, in addition to completely destroying its external wall and security rooms.

Juliette Touma, Director of Communications and Media at UNRWA, said that the agency is studying the details of the attack. She added: “Since the beginning of the war, we have recorded that approximately 190 of our buildings have been hit, and this is the vast majority of our buildings in Gaza,” noting that 193 UNRWA team members were killed in the conflict. Yesterday, a number of Palestinians were killed and others were injured in a series of Israeli raids targeting homes and civilians in various areas of the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli forces penetrating the city of Rafah destroyed hundreds of homes and expanded their incursion from several areas towards the north of the city.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli military vehicles made limited advances into the Shaboura camp in the center of Rafah and from the Al-Mawasi area towards the north of the city.

During the past 24 hours, Israeli aircraft intensified their air strikes on the Gaza Strip, killing about 60 Palestinians and wounding 121, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The authorities said in a press statement, “The toll of the aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 37,598 victims and 86,032 wounded since the seventh of last October.”

She explained that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them. The war led to the destruction of most of Gaza’s infrastructure and a major shortage of food, fuel, and other basic commodities.

In Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, health officials at Kamal Adwan Hospital said that a child died due to malnutrition, bringing the number of children who have died due to malnutrition or dehydration since October 7 to at least 30, a number that health officials say is less than the real numbers. .

In another context, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant went to Washington yesterday to hold talks about the war in Gaza and the escalation of tension with Lebanon.

The Minister of Defense said that he “will discuss developments in Gaza and Lebanon,” pledging, “We are ready for any action that may be required in Gaza, Lebanon, and other regions.” Gallant stressed, according to a statement issued by his office, “Our ties with the United States are more important than ever. Our meetings with American officials are crucial to this war.”

Israel continues its war on the Gaza Strip despite the UN Security Council’s decisions to stop it immediately, and the orders of the International Court of Justice to end the invasion of Rafah, and to take measures to prevent acts of “genocide” and improve the humanitarian situation in the Strip.