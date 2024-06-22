Local officials said that two people were killed and 18 others were injured in a guided bomb attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov explained that at least four explosions were heard in a residential area this afternoon.

Kharkiv is located about 30 kilometers from the border with Russia. It has often been targeted for attacks since the start of the current Ukrainian crisis.

Earlier today, Saturday, Oleh Sinyhopov, the governor of the Kharkiv region, announced that an attack on the city of Kharkiv led to the death of two civilians and the injury of at least two others.

Sinyhopov stated, in a post on the Telegram application, that rescue workers are at the site.