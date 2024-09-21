A missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine killed three people, Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the city, said on Saturday.

“Again, an attack on Kryvyi Rih. When the city’s residents were asleep,” Lysak added on Telegram.

He said three others were moderately injured and taken to hospital.

The governor also added that buildings were damaged in the attack.

He added that the search for survivors is ongoing.

Kryvyi Rih, about 65 kilometers from the nearest Russian-controlled area, is a major steel-producing city that is frequently hit by airstrikes and is the birthplace of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.