The official Niger News Agency reported today, Saturday, that three civilians were killed and two security personnel were wounded, Thursday evening, in a terrorist attack targeting a police station on the outskirts of Niamey, the capital of Niger, which is witnessing violence carried out by extremists.

The news agency quoted a “security source” as saying that “about twenty disguised terrorists stormed a police station and opened fire with machine guns.”

Three civilians were killed, while two police officers and five other civilians were injured, according to the agency.

A source said that the response of security personnel to the attack “was strong.”

The attack targeted a police station in the village of Laudou, 17 kilometers south of the capital, Niamey, on the road leading to W Park, on the border between Niger, Burkina Faso, and Benin.